Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 482,968 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 109,022.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.72% of Acutus Medical worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth about $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

