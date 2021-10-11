Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 889 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 654.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $155.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,462,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,181 shares of company stock worth $28,826,407. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

