Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.80% of AMERISAFE worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.