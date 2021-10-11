Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 182.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 81,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

