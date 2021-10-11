Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,026 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.43% of MAG Silver worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 271.17 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

