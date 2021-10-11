Bank of Montreal Can Buys 139,978 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.61% of Kimball International worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $416.37 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

