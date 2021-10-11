Bank of Montreal Can Buys 164,557 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2,411.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 164,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

