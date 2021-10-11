Bank of Montreal Can Buys 73,996 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of UGI worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in UGI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 852,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

