Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 755,000 CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.74% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

