Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 796,414 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 796,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.01% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $8,121,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

