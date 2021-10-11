Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.32% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 277.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

