Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.81 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $86.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

