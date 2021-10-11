Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of Aurora Cannabis worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

