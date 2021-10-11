Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of MAG Silver worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.17 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

