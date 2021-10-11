Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.89% of Unitil worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Unitil by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

