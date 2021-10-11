Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.52 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

