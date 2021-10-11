Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.17% of Oppenheimer worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $636.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.