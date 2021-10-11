Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

