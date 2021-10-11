Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.26 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of Interface worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

