Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2,411.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 164,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.