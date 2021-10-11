Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.44 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.