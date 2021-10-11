Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.47 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Tenable worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.