Bank of Montreal Can Has $8 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10,291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

