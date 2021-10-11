Bank of Montreal Can Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10,291.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,500 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 274,494 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $24.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

