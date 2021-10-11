Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1,233.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 322,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

