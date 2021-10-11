Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 58,150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Upstart worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $9,420,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $23,857,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,111,464 shares of company stock worth $449,147,257 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $311.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

