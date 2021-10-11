Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.