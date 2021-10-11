Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1,233.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 322,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 184,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

