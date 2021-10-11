Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $130.40 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

