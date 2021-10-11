Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.25% of The Marcus worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.51 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

