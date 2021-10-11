Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $7.51 Million Investment in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.74% of CITIC Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $363,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

