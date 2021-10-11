Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 133,351 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 670.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.