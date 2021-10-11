Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 133,351 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 670.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

