Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 162,261 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,803 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

