Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 26,102 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Korn Ferry worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $430,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

