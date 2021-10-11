Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.83% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

