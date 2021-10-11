Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 796,414 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 796,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.01% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,895,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDAC stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

