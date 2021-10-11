Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.71% of First Bancorp worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.