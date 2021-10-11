Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

