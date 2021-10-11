Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

