Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 58,150.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Upstart worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,857,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 305.4% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $311.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

