Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,836 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Crocs worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.