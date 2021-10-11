Bank of Montreal Can Sells 144,134 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.74% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $192,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

