Bank of Montreal Can Sells 50,172 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

