Bank of Montreal Can Sells 61,466 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.90% of Pontem worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $6,837,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Pontem stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Pontem Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

