Bank of Montreal Can Sells 803,048 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.