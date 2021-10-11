Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $66,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

