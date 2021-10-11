Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 34,676 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Varonis Systems worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

