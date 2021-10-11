Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Albertsons Companies worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

