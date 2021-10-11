Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Ultra Clean worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

